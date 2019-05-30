Helena, Montana
Thunderstorms and Heavy Downpours Near Flooded Areas

Thunderstorms have developed along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Continental Divide.  In the immediate Augusta area, heavy rain could create flash flooding on already saturated ground.  These storms also have frequent lightning and small hail.  Storms will continue through the afternoon and evening.  If you encounter water over a road, please “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.  Do not drive around road closed signs, as conditions could be dangerous where roads have been closed.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

