Three Forks mayor stepping down to put his students first

THREE FORKS – The mayor of the City of Three Forks announced this week that he will be stepping down.

Steven Hamilton told the city board earlier this month that his decision was a difficult one, putting his students at Three Forks High School first.

Hamilton currently teaches there and also holds the role of volunteer debate team coach.

Hamilton says the number of students on the team has grown a lot, another reason why he wants to focus on helping kids.

“It kind of felt like I was short-changing the kids a little bit and I didn’t want to be doing that,” Hamilton says. “I just finished my 20th year teaching, but when I got into all of this, I said the kids have to come first for me because that’s honestly where my heart is.”

Hamilton says he wants the community to know it has been a privilege to be their mayor.

His resignation goes into effect on June 2.

Reporting by Cody Boyer for MTN News

