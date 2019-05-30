Some hazy Montana skies from Alberta wildfires

MISSOULA – The weather across much of Montana continues to warm — and while some flooding is continuing in North Central Montana — parts of the state are also dealing with haze and smoke.

While it’s hard to think about fire season with the flooding, Canadian wildfires burning in Alberta are sending smoke into the Treasure State.

Wind from the north will carry smoke into North-Central, Northwest and Western Montana on Thursday, so expect a few bits of hazy skies through that area.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality was reporting “moderate” air quality in the Frenchtown, Libby, Missoula and Seeley Lake areas.

-additional information from Elizabeth Copeland reporting for MTN News