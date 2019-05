BUTTE – A second water treatment plant is being proposed to help reduce the level of water in the Berkeley Pit in Butte in the event of an emergency.

The Atlantic Richfield Company intends to build the new plant off of Shields Ave. that would be able to pull more toxic water from the pit if there was ever a breach in the dam that holds water in the tailings pond at Montana Resources.

This new plant would prevent the pit from overflowing.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News