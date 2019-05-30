MT hemp license application deadline extended

HELENA – The deadline to apply for a hemp license in Montana has been extended.

The Montana Department of Agriculture extended the application deadline to Friday, June 14 due to recent spring weather that delayed planting for many producers across the state.

An industrial hemp license issued by the state provides authorization for the production of hemp at a particular growing area by a particular individual or entity.

Licenses expire on the last day of April following the year the license is issued.

Applicants are subject to a $450 license fee, a $400 planting fee, and may be subject to additional fees depending on which seed varieties they choose to grow.

Completed applications can be sent to the MDA at:

Montana Department of Agriculture

Hemp Program

PO Box 200201

Helena, MT 59620

Click here for more information about hemp licenses in Montana.