Montana Ag Network: REAL Montana leadership program seeking applications

One of Montana’s premier leadership programs is accepting applications for its next class.

Resource Education and Agriculture Leadership, or REAL Montana, is the first comprehensive two-year program offering in-depth education and training in the agriculture and natural resource industries.

Jillian Streit is a farmer and agribusiness owner from Chester and is currently a member of Class III and says REAL Montana has been a life-changing program.

“I was a leader in the ag industry kind of by default just because sometimes leaders just show up,” said Streit. “I didn’t know as much about the other resource industries and also didn’t have all the skills that it took to take my leadership to the next level. REAL Montana has developed those skills. REAL Montana has helped me to facilitate those and is helping other leaders in other industries do the same.”

The 18-month elite leadership program features eight in-state seminars, a five-day national study tour in Washington, D.C., and a 12-day trip to an international location.

Streit says REAL Montana is a real powerhouse for the future of natural resources in Montana.

“If you have any interest in the natural resource industries in our state, or in leadership, or just in developing our economy, REAL Montana is something you should really look into” said Streit.

Applications are due May 31. For more information, visit www.realmontana.org.

REAL Montana Class IV members will be announced in early July.

Story by Russell Nemetz, MTN News