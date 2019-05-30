Kalispell man who allegedly drove into house killing teen says he’s not guilty

KALISPELL – A Kalispell man who’s charged with killing a 15-year-old girl after driving drunk and crashing into her house says he’s not guilty.

Jared Parsons, 31, has been charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence. Parsons had his arraignment in Flathead District Court Thursday morning and pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office investigators say Parsons was drunk when he drove his Dodge pick-up truck into a house on Spring Creek Drive at around 2 a.m. on Friday, April 26.

Erin Howk, 15, was killed in the crash while she was sleeping.

Parsons could face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 if he’s found guilty. Flathead District Court Judge Dan Wilson Parson’s bail at $500,000.

