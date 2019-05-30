Great Falls man facing 45 felony child sex abuse charges

GREAT FALLS – A Great Falls man is facing 45 felony counts of sexual abuse of children after investigators allegedly found dozens of images of child pornography on his laptop.

Court documents state the Great Falls Police Department began investigating in August of 2018 after responding to a disturbance involving Bryan Vaden and a woman.

The woman told officers she and Vaden were fighting after an 8-year-old girl accused Vaden of sexual assault.

During a forensic interview, the 8-year-old said Vaden had molested her. Vaden, 57, was charged with one count of felony sexual assault last August and has since been incarcerated.

In November of 2018, the woman called authorities and said she had Vaden’s laptop and believed it may have child porn on it.

A search warrant for the laptop was obtained and forensic data recovered from the laptop showed several child porn related searches.

A number of child erotica images were also found on the computer.

