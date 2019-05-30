C.R. Anderson students experience annual Mount Helena Field Day

HELENA – School is about to be out for summer and C.R. Anderson Middle School made it known with their annual Mount Helena Field Day.

The sixth-grade students walked from C.R. Anderson and began their field day at Tubbs Trailhead.

Teachers and staff accompanied them with 10 conversation stations. Each station gave students the opportunity to learn about nature and science.

After the activity stations, students enjoyed lunch in the meadow and journeyed up Mount Helena.

Andrey Butler, a C.R. Anderson sixth grader stated, “Means a lot, it’s really fun, actually. I do enjoy it. I think it’s a great opportunity to like enjoy nature for kids.”

His fellow classmate, Cooper Longston, told MTN, “Well, I just like hiking up in the mountains and biking…my family’s big on hunting, so that’s what we do mostly, so, I just like being up here rather than sitting around at school.

C.R. Anderson has been participating in this field day for over a decade with around 120 students.

Students also told MTN they are very excited for school to be over and cannot wait to set out on their anticipated summer plans.