Construction moving quickly on new Bozeman High School

BOZEMAN – The construction of Gallatin High School is continuing to move quickly.

Just last month, construction passed the 50 percent mark and is still on track to be complete by June 1, 2020.

The roofs are complete and the first floor of classrooms are just about complete.

On average there are 120 construction workers on the site per day and even though the outside is coming along quickly, there’s a lot going on on the inside as well.

While working on the building, the athletic complex is also being worked on and the bleachers are complete.

The goal is to have the outside complete so work can be done inside come next winter.

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News