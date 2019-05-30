Bozeman woman facing drug charges

BOZEMAN – A Bozeman woman who admitted to law enforcement that drugs were being sold from her home was arrested on Wednesday.

Tamara Lynn Fresquez, 44, was seen in Gallatin County Justice Court on Thursday, May 30, 2019, and charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and endangering the welfare of a child, also a felony.

According to charging documents, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, Bozeman Police officers served a search warrant for drug-related issues at Fresquez’ home.

During the search, police located a locked safe box in the bedroom of the home containing marijuana, marijuana dabs, syringes, methamphetamine pipes, methamphetamine, a digital scale, small baggies, and other drug-related paraphernalia. Testing later showed a baggy inside the safe contained .3 grams of meth.

When questioned, Fresquez reportedly told officers there was marijuana in the safe, but it belonged to her boyfriend who was out of town.

She denied knowledge of the other items that were found. Fresquez reportedly did not admit to dealing drugs but stated she allows people to deal drugs out of her house in exchange for a cut of the profits. She thought she made around $1,000 over the past few months due to the arrangement.

If convicted, Fresquez could face up to 5 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine for the child endangerment charge and 5 years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine for the dangerous drug charge.

Additional reporting by Cody Boyer – MTN News