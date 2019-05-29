Yellowstone National Park concession employee injured by elk

BILLINGS- A Yellowstone National Park concession employee is recovering Wednesday after being injured by a cow elk at Mammoth Hot Springs.

A spokeswoman for Yellowstone National Park, Linda Veress, said the incident took place in the developed area of Mammoth at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The female employee was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance, but a park spokesperson declined to comment on her injuries or condition.

However, park officials are advising visitors to stay 25 feet away from wildlife as elk calves are often bedded near buildings and vehicles.

“This time of year folks need to stay alert,” said Veress. “Cow elk may charge or kick.”

Veress also advises visitors to look around corners as they are walking. She also said employees are trained and provided with an orientation at the beginning of the season. Additionally, Yellowstone National Park puts out internally safety messages as well.

Wildlife biologists hazed the cow elk out of the area where it was reunited with its calf.

Reporting by Andrea Lutz for MTN News