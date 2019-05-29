Naked woman arrested after high speed chase near Billings

BILLINGS- A 38-year-old, naked allegedly intoxicated driver was arrested Monday after she led a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper on a pursuit just east of Billings.

Lisa Christine Walter is being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond.

She has two prior DUI convictions in July 2016 and February 2019, and she was charged on suspicion of drunken driving again on May 5.

Court records state just after 2 a.m. Monday a trooper saw a gray sedan driving east on Interstate 90 near the North 27th Street off-ramp.

The vehicle, with no headlights on, was apparently swerving and drifting across the highway.

The pursuit reached speeds of 90 to 100 mph for about three miles, narrowly avoiding a crash.

Once stopped, as the trooper approached her car with his weapon drawn, he saw Walter was not wearing any clothing. He put a robe on her he found in her vehicle.

As the trooper was placing Walter in his patrol car he said she groped his crotch, according to court documents. She also refused to provide a blood sample to authorities.

Walter faces five charges, including driving under the influence, fleeing law enforcement and sexual assault charge for allegedly trying to grope the trooper.

-Jeanelle Slade reporting for MTN News