Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office: Train derailment briefly closes highway near Ash Grove

UPDATE: A train derailment briefly closed Highway 518 between Montana City and East Helena earlier Wednesday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported a train blocking the roadway near Ash Grove Cement around 6:00 p.m.

Montana Rail Link crews were quick to respond to the incident and were able to remove the train cars in under a half hour so traffic could resume.

Montana Rail Link remained on scene into the evening investigating the incident.

FIRST REPORT: 6:28 P.M.: HELENA – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office posted Wednesday afternoon that a train derailment briefly closed Highway 518.

The post stated:

Highway 518 between Montana City and East Helena is currently blocked due to a train derailment near Ash Grove. Rail crews are responding to the incident. Please avoid the area. We will update this page as more information becomes available.

Update: Rail crews were able to quickly remove the train from blocking the roadway. Highway 518 between Montana City and East Helena is now open.