Future bibliophiles: 11 Rossiter students celebrate reading 1 million words each

HELENA – A group of 4th graders at Rossiter Elementary School were given the royal treatment Wednesday in honor of a major accomplishment.

Eleven students in Heidi Herbolich’s 4th grade classroom read 1-million words or more each this school year.

Herbolich says one of the students even read more than 6-million words this year.

The group was rewarded with a ride on the Last Chance Tour Train and a pizza lunch.

Herbolich says there are various ways the students progress is recorded.

“When they take an Accelerated Reader test, it will tell how many words were in that book. And that’s how I keep track of most of them,” explains Herbolich. “Not all books have to be AR read, so I’ll chat with them about the book and count those words also. And I gift them about 200,000 words for stories in our Weekly Readers and serial books and that adds to the amount of words, as well.”

Herbolich says as a whole, her 4th grade class of 27 students has read more than 31-million words this school year.

Reporting by Melissa Jensen for MTN News