Former sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a child

GREAT FALLS – A former Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s deputy has entered into a plea agreement for sex abuse charges.

In April, Virgil Wolfe was charged in federal court with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child. On May 17, he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

The contents of the plea agreement are sealed until sentencing.

The government’s order of proof states law enforcement received a tip Wolfe was taking nude photos of an underage victim.

During an interview with authorities, the victim said Wolfe used a camera and uploaded the photos to his computer. Wolfe’s home was searched in June of 2017 and several electronic items were taken.

The Rocky Mountain Information Network examined the devices and found child pornography under the user profile of Virgil Wolfe.

Wolfe’s sentencing was set for August 29 at the federal courthouse in Helena. He remains in custody.

