Cut Bank School Resource Officer position at risk

CUT BANK – The school resource officer (SRO) position in Cut Bank is at risk of being cut due to lack of funding.

In a press release, Cut Bank Police Chief Mike Schultz said the department is unable to pay for the position out of the city’s general fund.

The Cut Bank Police Department (CBPD) has employed an SRO for three years and the officer has helped with programs such as bike safety, active shooter response, and drug education.

The CBPD reported the SRO has provided a vital role in the community.

The cost of the SRO is $80,000 annually for salary and wages with $20,000 needed on average for uniforms, equipment, and other expenses. The Cut Bank School District has committed to pay $35,000, which leaves a balance of $65,000.

Reporting by Margaret DeMarco for MTN News