Crews work to fix sewer line at Memorial Park

HELENA – Part of the Memorial Park playground has been temporarily closed while crews replace a damaged sewer line.

The City of Helena told MTN at the end of the ice skating season this year there was a clog in an old clay pipe sewer line which ran to the Warming Hut.

Most of the popular playground is still open, but a swing set was removed so that crews would do their work.

Interim director of Parks and Recreation Craig Marr says work is progressing quickly and anticipates everything to be wrapped up the next couple weeks.

“It’s a lot of work and it’s important to get it open because we have our Kay’s Kids and recreation programs based out of the warming house. So it’s critical that we get it back up and running here within a week,” said Marr.

Children and parents are asked to avoid the active construction area if visiting the park.

The City of Helena has more than a dozen other parks in town with playgrounds; including nearby Centennial Park.