Augusta prepares for flooding clean up with community meeting

The town of Augusta is drying out after flooding in northern Lewis and Clark County this week, but the work to clean up is just getting started.

At a community meeting Wednesday at the Augusta Youth Center, the dozens of people who attended discussed clean up efforts, including specific neighbors and locations that need help.

They also talked about water drainage challenges and how they’ll coordinate communication with county and state officials.

Right now, the rodeo is still on for the end of June. That’s according to the Augusta Area Chamber of Commerce. Representatives told MTN they’ve heard rumors it’s canceled, but that’s not true.

Their focus now is getting Augusta ready for summertime.

“We have a lot that we need to get prepared and clean our town up for the tourist season,” said Tia Troy, who led the discussion. “Tourism is a really big business in Montana and Augusta, and a lot of our businesses really depend on the traffic that comes from resident travelers and out of state travelers.”

“Augusta is open for business, and it’s great,” said Lewis and Clark County commissioner Susan Good Geise. “You know, we have new stores that have opened up here since the last flood. This is a town of promise and determination.”

Clean up efforts have been scheduled for June 6th and 8th. For more details, check out the Augusta Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.