Yellowstone National Cemetery remembers our fallen

LAUREL – Freedom means having the power or right to act, speak, or think as one wants without hindrance or restraint.

It is something that those who have served our country have given the ultimate sacrifice for.

Memorial Day Holiday is a day to honor those who died while in service for our nation.

Monday, the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel held their annual Memorial Day program.

Keynote speakers, participants, families, and veterans all gathered today, to commemorate U.S. service members who died while on active duty. Including U.S. Senator Jon Tester who summed up Memorial day in two words. Thank you.

“All of these wars come at a cost, they come at a cost of blood and people and families that are ripped apart and the truth is, is these folks sacrifice and we are here to celebrate and thank them for their sacrifice and thank their family members, and that’s what this day is about,” said Senator Jon Tester.

This country would not be what it is today without the people who have fought, served, and died for this country. It’s important to remember them not only today but every day.

The rest of the congressional delegation also at memorial services across the state. Senator Steve Daines delivered an address in East Helena today, congressman Greg Gianforte was in Butte for a memorial day ceremony at the civic center.

Reporting by Zoe Zandora for MTN News