United Veterans of the Flathead Valley use unique bugle technology

KALISPELL – United Veterans of the Flathead Valley rely on special technology to get them through a busy day of Memorial Day ceremonies.

Mary Lou Fitzpatrick, captain of the Flathead Honor Guard showed how an electronic insert is placed into a bugle and plays songs like “To the Colors” and “Taps”.

A Navy veteran, Fitzpatrick said that while the group would love to have a live bugle player, their demanding schedule doesn’t allow for it. The Honor Guard is a part of over 100 services a year for various veteran events.

“We have had people play the live bugle for us, but it’s hard to get a live bugler for as many services as we do,” said Fitzpatrick.

“We’re celebrating all the people that died in all the wars and giving them honor and appreciation,” said Jerry Stewart, post commander of 2552

United Veterans of the Flathead Valley is always looking for volunteers and people that can play live bugle. If you are interested please contact them at 406-471-0513.

Reporting by Maren Siu for MTN News