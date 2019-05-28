Reopening of Missoula’s Dragon Hollow delayed

MISSOULA – Dragon Hollow- the beloved park in downtown Missoula- will remain closed until July.

The wood playground is due for renovations 18 years after its creation and the delay is due to scheduling conflicts and less than favorable weather conditions.

Concrete will be poured on May 27 in order to create the foundation for new rubber surfacing which will make the park more accessible to children with disabilities.

Dragon Hollow employees are reminding people it is imperative to stay out of the park until it is reopened. There could be further delays is the concrete is disturbed and unable to cure properly.

Reporting by Lauren Heiser for MTN News