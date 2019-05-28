Montana man accused of 7th DUI after allegedly driving drunk on I-90

BOZEMAN – A Belgrade man accused of driving on the interstate Saturday after consuming several alcoholic beverages is facing his seventh DUI charge.

Lance Edward Sprout, 50, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court Tuesday on a charge of aggravated DUI – 7th offense. His bail was set at $50,000.

According to court documents, around 7 p.m. Saturday, a Bozeman police officer responded to a report of a vehicle driving 95 mph and unable to maintain a lane on I-90 eastbound between Livingston and Bozeman. The officer waited in a turnout and spotted Sprout on I-90E near mile marker 308.

The officer reported Sprout was weaving across lanes and kept driving as she activated her overhead lights, eventually stopping Sprout next to a hotel near the Seventh Avenue interchange.

Court documents state Sprout had red eyes, was slurring his words, and smelled like alcohol. The officer said Sprout replied, “More than enough” when she asked how much he had to drink. The officer said in court documents that Sprout’s driver’s license status came back as “Revoked Habitual Offender.”

Sprout reportedly refused to take any field sobriety or breath tests before being arrested and taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center.

After his arrest, the officer said she obtained a warrant to draw a blood sample from Sprout, who allegedly said he would not cooperate. Court documents state he eventually had to be placed in a restraint by multiple officers so the blood sample could be drawn.

Sprout’s driving history reportedly shows six prior DUI convictions, with the most recent occurring on July 28, 2014.

Additional reporting by Cody Boyer, MTN News