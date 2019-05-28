Montana Historical Society’s “Explore Big” app expands dramatically

HELENA – The Montana Historical Society continues adding photos, maps and information to its Explore Big app.

The app was first released two years ago with information on 250 Montana properties.

It has since grown to more than 1,500 listings.

The properties are included on the app if they are on the National Register and if they have a sign to indicate their National Register status.

Outreach and Interpretation Historian Christine Brown says the app’s contents will be continually updated to include more photos.

Users can access properties by their specific location or in some cases they can find them by theme.

“Within the app or the website it’s really easy to search,” says Brown. “If you know the name of the property, say the Tuttle House, you can search for it that way. Or if you’re just interested in something like say depots, or the mining industry, or the early history of Montana, you can also take one of our pre-curated tours.”

Brown says the National Register signs and Explore Big app are supported financially through the bed tax.

The app is available for iPhone or Android for free — or it can be viewed on the website by clicking here.

Reporting by Melissa Jensen for MTN News