Mayor Collins hosts event with veterans in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS – Helena mayor and U.S. Senate candidate Wilmot Collins hosted an event for veterans in Great Falls Monday.

“I think it’s very important because some people tend to not understand the importance of memorializing those that paid the ultimate price,” Collins said.

He was joined by chief legal counsel for Gov. Steve Bullock, Raph Graybill, who is running for attorney general.

“We think about those people that passed. We think about what happened. We have some people here today who are a part of that. This is what happened. They can tell you this is what happened. This is what today is about,” Collins said.

Collins is a veteran of the Montana Army and Navy Reserve and he discussed a number of issues with the veterans who joined him.

“Those veterans that paid the ultimate sacrifice should never be forgotten. This is not about rejoicing. This is about memorializing those people that paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Collins said. “We need to remember that because they signed the dotted line and said ‘You know, this is what I want to do.’ They didn’t make it back. We as a country, we as nation, we as a state, city, we need to memorialize those people that paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

Collins said if elected into the U.S. Senate, he will promise to honor and provide the programs promised to those who serve.

“We have to honor what we promised them. We cannot continuously cut, cut, cut. If we said, ‘We want to give you this because of this,’ we need to live up to it as a country. We cannot continuously back pedal. That is a no go in my mind,” Collins said.

-Reported by Elizabeth Transue/MTN News