Inside and Out | Locati Architects | Under the Big Sky

In this Under the Big Sky bonus Jerry Locati, Founding Partner of Locati Architects in Bozeman, MT shares how the harmony between indoor and outdoor space is fundamental to Locati Architects design philosophy.

Locati Architects start every project by cultivating personal relationships and the belief that quality design improves lives and brings people together. They seek to create a gathering place, a community gateway and a connection to the landscape.

From relationships to renderings to the realization of dream, the team at Locati considers every detail. Their approach to architectural design relies on communication between clients, architects, builders and interior design partners as the quintessential elements.

The result is a structure that is more than wood, stone, glass and metal. Connecting people to the landscape through architecture by incorporating innovative products with classic style is their goal. It is not simply a custom home; it’s where people live.

Under The Big Sky® is a storytelling series featuring the interesting people, businesses and stories that are all found across Montana.

All our current stories and bonus features are available on our website: http://www.underthebigsky.com

Don’t miss a video, subscribe to our YouTube channel

Follow along with the latest updates and go behind-the-scenes on Facebook

Reporting by Shawn Newton for MTN News