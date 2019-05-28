Helena, Montana
Flood emergency declared for Lewis and Clark County

HELENA – Lewis and Clark County commissioners declared an emergency Tuesday following flooding damage in the northern and central parts of the county.

“The declaration is a starting point should the event become a FEMA declaration,” Lewis and Clark County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Reese Martin, said in a news release.

Much of the damage has centered around the town of Augusta, where residents and local businesses have been placing sandbags to prevent water from getting in. Access to the town has been limited due to high water on the highway and surrounding roads.

“While everything is still underwater and we don’t yet know the extent of the damages to public and critical infrastructure, we do know from experience with last year’s floods much damage was revealed as the flood waters receded,” Martin said.

A flood warning remains in effect for northern Lewis and Clark County until further notice.

Jacob Fuhrer

Jacob Fuhrer joined KTVH in April of 2017
