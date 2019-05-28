Bullock returning to presidential campaign trail in Iowa

BILLINGS – Montana Governor Steve Bullock returns to Iowa on Monday for another week on the presidential campaign trail.

Bullock will be making his second trip to the Hawkeye State since he launched his bid for the Democratic nomination.

Bullock will host four meets and greets in north and central Iowa, highlighted by a meeting with the Asian and Latino coalition.

Bullock’s latest trip to Iowa comes just days after Senator Jon Tester was asked if he would endorse his fellow Montanan for the presidency.

Interviewed on Face the Nation Sunday, Sen. Tester would not say who he’s endorsing but says his announcement will come later this week.