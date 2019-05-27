UPDATE: Officials ID East Helena woman who died in ATV crash

UPDATE 3:00 P.M.: The Jefferson County Sheriff/Coroner’s identified the victim of Sunday’s fatal ATV crash as 60-year-old Frieda Huberty.

HELENA – A 60-year-old East Helena woman died Sunday after crashing her ATV in a remote area near Bernice.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. when the woman failed to negotiate a sharp left-hand curve and went off the road, hitting a tree.

MHP said the woman was pronounced dead on scene near Dry Gulch Road and Kit Carson Road. The road was reportedly wet and muddy at the time.

So far this year, 46 people have been killed on Montana roadways.

MTN has reached out to the Jefferson County Sherrif/Coroner’s Office for the name of the victim.