New Flathead drug treatment program aims to bring families together

KALISPELL – A new Flathead drug program aims to keep families together who are affected by parental substance abuse.

Funded by a $600,000 grant, the program targets families whose children are placed into the care of Montana Child Protective Services (CPS) due to abuse or neglect resulting from substance abuse.

According to the Flathead County Family Treatment Court profile, Flathead County is one of five federally designated drug trafficking areas in the state.

The goal of this program is to reunite children with their parents after their parents complete a substance abuse program.

The program consists of 12 steps supported therapy, coping skills, individual cognitive therapy, relapse prevention, group counseling, client-centered therapy, and strengths-based therapy.

Abused children are provided with comprehensive health and psychosocial services to help them succeed and be reunited with their family. While enrolled in the program parents cannot use any substances, including medical marijuana.

According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, meth is the drug linked to families reported for child abuse and neglect.

The program hopes to service 20-to-25 families annually.

Reporting by Maren Siu for MTN News