Great Falls Police searching for armed robbery suspect

GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a robbery early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the Side Track Lounge on the northeast side of town around 1:30 a.m.

The victim told officers a male brandished a handgun and lowered her to the floor. The suspect them emptied the cash register and fled on foot.

Police are gathering video from the lounge and surrounding neighborhoods.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the GFPD at 727-7688.