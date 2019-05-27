Bozeman vets, students place thousands of flags at service members’ graves

BOZEMAN – Dozens of veterans and students spent Thursday morning side-by-side for the same cause — honoring those who fought for our country.

And that includes dating back to the Civil War.

Veterans and students from Longfellow Elementary School came together in Sunset Hills Cemetery today — putting up flags at the graves of past soldiers and other service members.

Altogether, they placed 2,472 flags.

Teachers also joined in the effort, along with some of the veterans’ grandchildren.

With the help of local historians, more veterans are found and honored every year.

“We get more every year and we want to honor everyone that we can because they sacrificed their life in one way or another and it is a privilege to be able to have them recognized,” says Dallas Thompson, historian for the Legion Post 14 and veteran.

Gilbert says 200 more veterans that nobody knew about were discovered this year from historic archives.

The flags will be used again next year to do the same thing.

Reporting by Cody Boyer for MTN News