Being Bear Aware: Yellowstone biologist talks bear safety

On Wednesday, a bear biologist from Yellowstone National Park took it upon himself to help you stay more “bear aware” and safe if you ever come across one.

Kelly Gunther, bear management biologist, took to Facebook Live to talk about bear facts, including how active bears are right now in the park.

Some of his tips also included how to honk if a curious bear gets too close to your car.

To crown his demonstration, Gunther also demonstrated how to use bear spray…the right way.

“You want to put your bear spray out,” Gunther said during the video. “You don’t want to shoot too high because the bear’s coming fast, about 44 feet per second, so you want to shoot at a slight downward angle and just keep spraying until the bear stops.”

Gunther also accepted questions from those watching and answered them live.

Reporting by Cody Boyer for MTN News