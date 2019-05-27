Helena, Montana
14th annual Memorial Day ceremony honors veterans, recognizes Staff Sgt. Travis Atkins

GREAT FALLS – It was standing room only for the 14th annual Memorial Day Ceremony in Great Falls.

The ceremony was dedicated to Montana’s Congressional Medal of Honor heroes, and the nation’s most recent recipient, Staff Sergeant Travis W. Atkins.

Atkins was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his bravery and sacrifice in 2007 in Iraq.

Retired Lt. Col. Richard Liebert said Memorial Day is a time for everyone to honor our veterans and those who have served.

“I think it’s important for folks to step up and participate in ceremonies and attend ceremonies,” Liebert said.

He said every year he is honored to see so many people come out to the ceremony despite the weather.

“It’s very important to have everybody, parents and brothers and sisters. Not everybody serves in the military, but I think it’s important that everybody embraces it together and recognizes that,” Liebert said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Transue for MTN News

Montana Historical Society’s “Explore Big” app expands dramatically

5:22 pm
FCC Commissioner and Daines meet in Missoula

4:45 pm
Blackfeet Nation cleaning up after weekend flooding

4:17 pm
