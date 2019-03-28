Shopko gift cards must be used soon after chain declares bankruptcy

HELENA – State officials are urging people to use any Shopko gift cards as soon as possible.

It was recently announced that the Wisconsin-headquartered department store — which has locations in Missoula, Kalispell and Libby — will be closing all of its remaining stores nationwide after filing for bankruptcy protection in January.

The Montana Office of Consumer Protection has been communicating with bankruptcy counsel for Shopko and has been informed that Shopko will be accepting those gift cards up to and until April 20, 2019.

Shopko has a total of 11 Montana locations that will be closing their doors.