Man facing assault charge after Great Falls stabbing

Benjamin Pitkanen III is facing a felony assault with a weapon charge after allegedly stabbing a person twice in the back.

Court documents state Great Falls police officers responded to Benefis Health System on March 24 for reports of a stabbing.

The victim and another person told officers they were at a residence in the 400 block of 13th Street South when Pitkanen came in.

The victim said Pitkanen began hitting him in the face and when the victim started to fight back, Pitkanen pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the back twice.

The victim and other person left the home, stopped at a friend’s house to cover the wound, and then went to the hospital’s emergency department, according to court documents.

Pitkanen has an extensive criminal history with a number of violent misdemeanors including resisting arrest, partner assault, assault, and sexual assault.

He has been convicted of felony assault with a weapon and is currently on probation for the offense. He has other violations of court-ordered conditions as well.

Pitkanen was pending revocation and termination from the Veterans Treatment Court. He absconded in January and has an active warrant for $25,000 as a result, according to court documents.

For those reasons, prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond consecutive to any other bond due to the extreme danger Pitkanen poses to the community.