Helena, Montana
Home   |

L&C County moves forward with expansion of York Fire Service Area

HELENA – Lewis and Clark County Commissioners voted Thursday to move forward with plans to expand the York Fire Service Area.

York Fire had asked the county for permission to annex an area that is north of their current service area and south of the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness.

The area is currently served by the Lewis and Clark County Volunteer Fire Department, but Lewis and Clark Fire Chief Walter Jester and York Fire-Rescue Chief John Naylor both agreed the area would be better served by York Fire. Naylor explained to the commission that the annexation makes sense because York Fire is much closer to the area, meaning their response times are quicker than Lewis and Clark.

“It just makes sense. We’re providing a better service than having Lewis and Clark County driving through Helena, TriLakes Fire Service Area and then out through York,” Naylor said. “It’s probably going to save an hour worth of time just trying to get to the incident.”

According to Lewis and Clark County officials, 83 percent of tax payers said they were in favor of being annexed into the York Fire Service Area. Half of the land being annexed into the area is owned by federal and state agencies. Commissioner Andy Hunthausen said the decision to annex makes “all the sense in the world.”

Lewis and Clark Fire will still be available to provide mutual aid on calls if necessary.

Residents and landowners in the area still have the option to protest the decision. In the coming weeks, the county will vote once again whether to approve the annexation. If approved, the fire service area will be expanded 60 days after approval.

 

Jacob Fuhrer

Jacob Fuhrer

Jacob Fuhrer joined KTVH in April of 2017 after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication and minor in Business from the University of Portland in Oregon. Growing up in Portland, Jacob cultivated his passion for journalism after watching and visiting the local TV stations in Portland as a child.
More News
Student-inspired gun safety legislation clears Montana House of Representatives

Student-inspired gun safety legislation clears Montana House of Representatives

6:59 pm
Hospitals pay tax in Medicaid-expansion bill — but rake in millions more, through other means

Hospitals pay tax in Medicaid-expansion bill — but rake in millions more, through other means

6:33 pm
“Gold & Silver Fork” food safety awards presented to Helena businesses

“Gold & Silver Fork” food safety awards presented to Helena businesses

6:14 pm
Student-inspired gun safety legislation clears Montana House of Representatives

Student-inspired gun safety legislation clears Montana House of Representatives

6:59 pm
Hospitals pay tax in Medicaid-expansion bill — but rake in millions more, through other means

Hospitals pay tax in Medicaid-expansion bill — but rake in millions more, through other means

6:33 pm
“Gold & Silver Fork” food safety awards presented to Helena businesses

“Gold & Silver Fork” food safety awards presented to Helena businesses

6:14 pm
Scroll to top
Skip to content