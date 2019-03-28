Helena, Montana
“Gold & Silver Fork” food safety awards presented to Helena businesses

HELENA – On Thursday, Lewis and Clark County health officials presented the annual “Gold and Silver Fork Awards”.

59 eating establishments were honored for efforts in food service safety.

Winners included school cafeterias as well as local eateries and restaurants throughout the city.

Some of the kitchens recognized include Café 406, Costco and Rossiter School Cafeteria.

Laurel Riek, Registered Sanitarian for Lewis and Clark County said, “We need to have those systems in place on a day-to-day basis in order to provide that safe food. And so our awards as designed to find those people that are doing the best in getting those systems in place, so that they can monitor and make sure that food safe each and every day. “

These awards were based on unannounced mandatory health inspections conducted the previous year at each of the establishments.

You can find the inspection records for the county eateries on the Lewis and Clark Public Health’s website here.

Christine Sullivan

