Former sheriff’s captain cited for misdemeanor theft in CCSO investigation

GREAT FALLS – Retired Cascade County Sheriff’s captain Raymond Hitchcock has been cited for misdemeanor theft of property by embezzlement in connection with the investigation into the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.

In December, the Cascade County Attorney’s Office announced the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) of the Montana Department of Justice was investigating “financial irregularities” in regards to some purchases made by CCSO employees.

According to Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, a DCI agent discovered a firearm that was under Hitchcock’s control or was issued to him during his employment was missing.

During his 27-year tenure with the Sheriff’s Office, Hitchcock was issued several firearms including a Glock 43, which was purchased by the county.

When Hitchcock retired from the office in June of 2017, he took the Glock 43 with him, according to Sheriff Slaughter.

He was not authorized to take the gun nor was there any documentation to show he took it. Hitchcock never reimbursed the county for the firearm he took and exercised unauthorized control over.

A CCSO release states Hitchcock told the agent he knew the Glock 43 was purchased with the county’s money.

After his interview with the agent, Hitchcock returned the firearm. The value of the Glock 43 was less than $1,500, according to Sheriff Slaughter.

The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office is serving Hitchcock with the summons to appear in court.

John Stevens, the former undersheriff, was also charged in connection with the investigation into the Sheriff’s Office. He faces one felony count of theft for taking three firearms purchased by the county after he retired from the CCSO.

Stevens was placed on administrative leave from his position with Disaster Emergency Services in December. Scott Van Dyken is the acting DES coordinator at this time.

Sheriff Slaughter is holding a press conference at 3:45 p.m. Thursday concerning the investigation.

Previous:

Former undersheriff faces theft charge in connection to Cascade County Sheriff’s Office investigation