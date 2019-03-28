Flathead firefighter in need of kidney transplant

KALISPELL – A veteran Flathead Valley DNRC firefighter is in desperate need of a kidney transplant.

Ernie Nace has fought fires across Montana for 18 years. He moved to Montana when he was 11 and attended Flathead High School.

This past year, he got the shocking news that he was in stage IV kidney failure.

Failing kidneys took Nace off the front lines fighting fires, and now he serves as a community advocate for wildfire education.

There is a GoFundMe page to help with Nace’s medical expenses. You can click here to donate.