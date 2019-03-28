Helena, Montana
Home   |

Flathead firefighter in need of kidney transplant

KALISPELL – A veteran Flathead Valley DNRC firefighter is in desperate need of a kidney transplant.

Ernie Nace has fought fires across Montana for 18 years. He moved to Montana when he was 11 and attended Flathead High School.

This past year, he got the shocking news that he was in stage IV kidney failure.

Failing kidneys took Nace off the front lines fighting fires, and now he serves as a community advocate for wildfire education.

There is a GoFundMe page to help with Nace’s medical expenses. You can click here to donate.

MTN News

MTN News

More News
Student-inspired gun safety legislation clears Montana House of Representatives

Student-inspired gun safety legislation clears Montana House of Representatives

6:59 pm
Hospitals pay tax in Medicaid-expansion bill — but rake in millions more, through other means

Hospitals pay tax in Medicaid-expansion bill — but rake in millions more, through other means

6:33 pm
“Gold & Silver Fork” food safety awards presented to Helena businesses

“Gold & Silver Fork” food safety awards presented to Helena businesses

6:14 pm
Student-inspired gun safety legislation clears Montana House of Representatives

Student-inspired gun safety legislation clears Montana House of Representatives

6:59 pm
Hospitals pay tax in Medicaid-expansion bill — but rake in millions more, through other means

Hospitals pay tax in Medicaid-expansion bill — but rake in millions more, through other means

6:33 pm
“Gold & Silver Fork” food safety awards presented to Helena businesses

“Gold & Silver Fork” food safety awards presented to Helena businesses

6:14 pm
Scroll to top
Skip to content