Flathead County ID’s man who died in Lake McDonald

KALISPELL – The Flathead County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office has released the name of the visitor to Glacier National Park who was reported missing on Tuesday morning and later found dead in Lake McDonald that afternoon.

Corporal Travis Bruyer said the victim has been identified as 48-year-old Wei Liu from Tempe, Ariz.

According to Bruyer, LUI died from hypothermia after falling into the lake and was unable to return to the dock, due to the cold weather. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Glacier National Park is still investigating the incident.

