Warmer temperatures lead to flooding in Paradise Valley

PARK COUNTY – Warm temperatures over the past week-and-a-half have resulted in rapid snowmelt and flooding in Paradise Valley on Highway 89 up through Wilsall.

Park County Director of Emergency Management Greg Coleman said roadways are channeling water and there have been reports of basements flooding in homes.

“We have identified 14 sites with flood damage and those are primary roads; five of those roads are closed,” Coleman said.

The Sheriff’s Office is monitoring closed roads and is checking on the residents living on these roads to ensure they are safe.

There have currently been no evacuations and the emergency management team does not have concerns about access to Gardiner.

Coleman said people do need to be cautious in these areas.

“It’s important to avoid driving through flowing or standing water. Some of the roadways have been severely compromised and you can’t tell if there’s water over the roadway, so even if the water isn’t flowing it may not be safe to drive through it. If the water is flowing it only takes a couple of inches of flowing water to carry away a car,” he said.

Coleman also added that now is the time for people to make sure they have a 72-hour emergency supply kit in their homes along with having a plan if there is ever the need to evacuate.

If you want to stay up to date on Emergency Public Safety Alerts, you can text your zip code to 888-777 to get all the updates from Park County Emergency Management.

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News