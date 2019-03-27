Use your locks: Helena averages 400 break-ins annually, Sergeant says

HELENA — Police say they average about 400 break-ins annually with more than half of those being theft from vehicles.

From warm summer afternoons to sub-zero winter nights, Sergeant Berkley Conrad says vehicle break-ins happen year-round.

Conrad stated, “There’s two types of break-ins, there’s the vehicle prowler, criminal will go around and look for open car doors, go from car to car to car, regardless of what property they see inside.”

But that they are often crimes of opportunity and preventable.

Conrad says it’s important to not leave valuables in plain sight where they can tempt thieves, to lock up your vehicle, garage and home.

Conrad continued, “They’re only gonna go in if that car is unlocked. The second type are like, “window shoppers”, and will look in cars until they see something they want, and regardless if that car is unlocked or not, they’ll break the window and take what they want.”