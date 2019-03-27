Some roads open in Yellowstone National Park for bicycling

(Yellowstone National Park Press Release)

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. – Beginning Friday, March 29, bicyclists willing to brave the unpredictable elements of spring in Yellowstone National Park can ride 49 miles of park roads from the West Entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs.

As conditions allow, bicycles will also be permitted from the East Entrance to the east end of Sylvan Pass, and the South Entrance to West Thumb. Check the Spring and Fall Bicycling web page for road segment status.

There is no bicycle access to Old Faithful or Canyon until those interior park roads open to public motorized vehicle access on Friday, April 19. Electric or pedal-assist bikes are not allowed on park roads when they are closed to motorized, public travel. Check the Park Roads web page for 2019 spring opening dates to public vehicles.

A spring bicycle trip in Yellowstone must be taken seriously for these reasons:

Snowplows and other motorized vehicles operated by park employees or construction workers on the road

Quickly changing weather conditions

Temporary road closures due to weather conditions

Snow and ice covering sections of road

Roads lined with tall snow banks and pullouts packed with snow

Wildlife on roads

No services available

Stay safe while cycling in Yellowstone by following these guidelines: