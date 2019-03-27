Helena, Montana
Geraldine students visit Washington, D.C. and meet with Daines

Students from a Montana high school recently took a trip to Washington, D.C. and met with one of Montana’s U.S. senators.

Geraldine High School students visited Senator Steve Daines at the United States Capitol Tuesday.

The students also saw President Donald Trump as he was leaving the Capitol where he had lunch with Daines and other senators.

Daines and the students spoke about what drove Daines to become a senator and about how to prevent future government shutdowns.

They also talked about one of the hottest topics in Montana: Cat vs. Griz.

Students from Hellgate Elementary School in Missoula joined Geraldine on their visit.

Reporting by Margaret DeMarco for MTN News

MTN News

MTN News

