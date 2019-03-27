“Back the Blue Barbecue” fundraiser held for Trooper Palmer

HELENA – The “Back the Blue Barbecue” kicked off at noon at the North Helena Safeway on Wednesday.

Dozens of local Firemen, Police Officers, Military Personnel and community members came out to show their support.

The Barbecue is to support Montana Highway Patrol Trooper, Wade Palmer who was shot three times in while investigating a Missoula shooting nearly two weeks ago.

He was taken to Salt Lake City where his condition remains critical. Palmer has been with Montana Highway Patrol since 2012 and in 2014 earned the patrol’s highest honor, the Medal of Valor.

Trooper Palmer has a wife and two children; all money will support Palmer and his family while he receives treatment. Organizers estimate over $10,000 was raised.

Eric Dowell, Assistant Store Manager stated, “Yeah, and taking care of them, show the police department that we have their back, that our store is here to support, and we will take care of whatever we can to help out.”

Dowell said they will cook until they run out of food.

For more information on donating to Trooper Palmer and his family, the Montana Highway Patrol has compiled a list of all the approved fundraisers, please see below.

A Note about Fundraisers: We have been so blessed by the generosity of many during this difficult time and so many of you have reached out wanting to donate or even create your own fundraisers. Our hearts are full as we see the community gather to support the victims of these senseless acts. 99% of everyone has been fantastic. Unfortunately, tragedies such as these often bring some not so nice folks and opportunists out of the woodwork. This week we have had to shut down one fraudulent GoFund Me account and today we heard that Missoula County Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone calling people and pretending to collect funds in support of the Palmer Family. The last thing we want is someone using Trooper Palmer or his family to make a quick buck, so with that in mind, we thought that we’d put together a list of fundraisers that have been approved by the family.