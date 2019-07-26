Jesse is a laid-back dog looking for a new home

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HELENA – You might recognize the pet of the week today.

We featured Jesse in May, and in the following months she has had a serious glow-up.

When Jesse came in, she wasn’t looking her best, but staff have been working to get her to a healthier place.

“When Jesse got here, she was missing a fair amount of hair, had some patches, and it was all from an untreated thyroid disorder, coupled with some allergies that she has.,” said Dog Program Coordinator Rebecca Howard.

“We believe that they’re food allergies. We’ve got her allergy medication dialed in, so you can come in and chat with me about that,” Howard also mentioned.

She’s been at the humane society for over 80 days. Now, she is ready to go into a permanent home. She is a very relaxed dog who just loves to hang out with people.

Jesse might not be a great hiking partner, but she would be perfect for someone laid-back.