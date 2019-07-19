Energetic pup looking for a family of his own

HELENA – Beemer is a two-year-old pit bull looking for a new place to call home. He is energetic, and loves meeting new people of all ages.

Rebecca Howard, Dog Program Coordinator at the Lewis and Clark Humane Society, said of Beemer, “We’re thinking he would do best at first in an only-animal home.” He still needs to work on his manners a bit, but this guy has plenty of personality all on his own.

“He’s just immediately everybody’s best friend,” said Howard.

You can visit Beemer on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12-6, and Thursdays and Saturdays from 12-4:30.