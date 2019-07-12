Energetic, friendly dog looking for a family to take him in

HELENA – Copper came in to the humane society when his owners moved and could no longer care for him. For his first 5 years of life, he has lived as a happy outdoor Montana dog. Staff hope that in his “retirement” years, Copper will live in a home where he’s treated like family.

“We want him to have a home where he’s a member of the family, and he’s valued as that member of the family,” said Dog Program Coordinator Rebecca Howard.

Copper is technically a senior dog, but he still has a lot of energy. He loves spending time with other dogs, and makes friends quickly with new people.

You can meet him at the Lewis and Clark Humane Society on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12-6, and Thursdays and Saturdays from 12-4:30.