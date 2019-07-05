Georgia is looking for a new home where she can live the high life

HELENA – This week, we’re featuring Georgia, a four-year-old Calico. She came in to the shelter as a stray, but staff think that she might have lived in a home for a short time.

She enjoys the company of people, and likes to be taken care of. Georgia loves to be doted on and spoiled, and is most comfortable when she’s the center of attention. Because of that, she would prefer to be the only pet in her new home.

Katie Axline-Pittman, the Cat Program Coordinator at the Humane Society, said that Georgia, “is very much in charge of the situation at all times.” She’s a cat who knows what she wants.

You can visit Georgia on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12-6, and Thursdays and Saturdays from 12-4:30.